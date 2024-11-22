Friday, November 22, 2024
Lahore tops global pollution rankings as smog worsens, AQI reaches hazardous levels

10:50 AM | November 22, 2024
Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, experienced severe smog on Friday, ranking as the most polluted city globally for the second day in a row.

The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore reached a hazardous 498 at 9:15 AM, with areas like the cantonment and DHA recording alarming AQI levels of 698 and 565, respectively, according to Swiss monitor IQAir.

As winter settles in, both India and Pakistan face heightened air pollution, with cold air trapping dust, smoke, and emissions from stubble burning and vehicles. On Friday, Delhi's AQI stood at 449, placing it second in the global rankings.

Chief Meteorologist Aleemul Hassan warned that smog levels in Lahore would continue to worsen until November 24, as winds from northwest to southeast bring in more pollutants. He also stated that rainfall, which could help clear the air, is unlikely.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Punjab government has reintroduced restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Shops and markets will close by 8 PM, excluding bakeries and pharmacies, with the curfew extended to weekends.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad ATC

However, the government has eased restrictions on parks, zoos, playgrounds, and outdoor sports, allowing entertainment venues, festivals, and exhibitions to remain open until 8 PM.

