LHC directs schools to arrange transport, tackle smog with fitness policy

Web Desk
5:54 PM | November 22, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed schools to arrange transportation for students and develop a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days to tackle the worsening smog crisis.

During a hearing led by Justice Shahid Karim, the court addressed a petition filed by Haroon Farooq and other residents. Schools have been instructed to provide transport services after winter vacations, with non-compliance potentially resulting in closures. Justice Karim emphasized that schools must not burden parents with this responsibility.

The transport department was also ordered to draft a vehicle fitness policy within two weeks, implement quarterly vehicle inspections, and issue fitness certificates. Additionally, the court mandated the creation of a database for all public and private buses.

In a symbolic gesture, three-year-old Amal Sukhera, one of the petitioners advocating for a cleaner environment, inaugurated mobile units for vehicle fitness checks during the hearing. The court has adjourned proceedings until November 26.

CJP calls for a just and equitable criminal justice framework

Schools in Lahore and Multan resumed on Wednesday after a week-long closure caused by severe smog. Punjab, particularly Lahore and Multan, has experienced alarming pollution levels in recent weeks, with Multan’s Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 2,000 on two occasions.

In response, the Punjab government declared an emergency, imposing a weekend lockdown to curb smog levels.

