LHC orders schools to provide pick-and-drop services amid smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed school administrations to provide pick-and-drop services for students following the winter break, in response to the increasing threat of smog. The order was issued by Justice Shahid Karim during a hearing on petitions related to smog prevention.

The court stated that students must use school-provided transport to commute to and from school, warning that schools failing to comply would face closure. Additionally, the LHC directed that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students' transportation.

Justice Karim also instructed the transport authorities to establish a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days. Under the new policy, vehicles will be inspected every three months, and fitness certificates must be issued by the transport department. The authorities were further directed to maintain a comprehensive database of both public and private buses.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for further proceedings.

In a separate development, the Punjab government announced the resumption of outdoor activities, including the opening of parks, zoos, and playgrounds, following a drop in smog levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification to allow all outdoor events, including sports and exhibitions, to resume across the province.