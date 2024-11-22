Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC orders schools to provide pick-and-drop services amid smog

LHC orders schools to provide pick-and-drop services amid smog
Web Desk
12:42 PM | November 22, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed school administrations to provide pick-and-drop services for students following the winter break, in response to the increasing threat of smog. The order was issued by Justice Shahid Karim during a hearing on petitions related to smog prevention.

The court stated that students must use school-provided transport to commute to and from school, warning that schools failing to comply would face closure. Additionally, the LHC directed that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students' transportation.

Justice Karim also instructed the transport authorities to establish a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days. Under the new policy, vehicles will be inspected every three months, and fitness certificates must be issued by the transport department. The authorities were further directed to maintain a comprehensive database of both public and private buses.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for further proceedings.

CJP calls for a just and equitable criminal justice framework

In a separate development, the Punjab government announced the resumption of outdoor activities, including the opening of parks, zoos, and playgrounds, following a drop in smog levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification to allow all outdoor events, including sports and exhibitions, to resume across the province.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024