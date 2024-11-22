Malik forfeits in finals at ITF Masters MT700 in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan ITF senior tennis player Rashid Malik was forced to forfeit both the singles and doubles finals at the ITF Masters MT700 event in Thailand. In the singles final, Malik, seeded 4th, was trailing 0-1 when he had to retire against top-seeded Andy Brothers from Hong Kong. The match, which was expected to be an exciting showdown, ended abruptly as Malik experienced severe pain, leading to his decision to forfeit. Speaking about his setback, Malik explained: “It’s unfortunate to have to retire from both finals, especially after all the hard work that has gone into preparation. The injury started off as something minor, but it became unbearable during the match. I always strive to give my best, but in this case, my body simply couldn’t keep up.” Malik was also competing in the doubles category, partnering with India’s Arun Aggarwal. The duo, seeded 1st, faced Peter Schubert and Rodigro Urrutia Fuentes of Germany in the 60-plus doubles final. However, due to the same injury, Malik was forced to retire once again with the score at 1-1, handing the title to the German pair. Despite the disappointing outcome, Malik expressed his optimism for the future, particularly for his upcoming participation in the Lahore Master and Dubai Masters. “While this setback is disheartening, I am determined to make a strong comeback in Lahore and Dubai. I am focused on recovering and will give it my all in my next assignment,” he added.