Man arrested with 4-kg charas in Larkana

LARKANA - Police in Larkana have arrested a drug smuggler, later identified as Bilawal Bhutto, and seized four kilograms charas from him.

Cops from Goharabad Police Stationin Larkana arrested the accused along with the drug. According to police, the accused was wanted in connection with more than a dozen cases.

Meanwhile in Deherki, police have busted two gangs of motorcycle thieves and arrested five accused. A team of Kamu Shaheed Police Station conducted a search operation in Obaro area and made the arrests.

The police also recovered six motorcycles which the accused had stolen from different areas of the district.

The police identified the gangs as Chachar Gang and Bhutto Gang. The detained accused were named as Farid Chachar, Abid Ali Chachar, Bhai Khan Bhutto, Arif Chachar and Latif Bararr.