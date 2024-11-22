Saturday, November 23, 2024
CM Maryam Nawaz approves scheme to provide three marla plots to people

Web Desk
8:02 PM | November 22, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a scheme to provide three Marla plots to people across the province.

The approval was granted during a meeting in Lahore on Friday. The Chief Minister announced that the initiative would begin in Chistian, where 666 plots will be allotted.

The meeting also revealed that under the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" project, the first installment of loans has been disbursed to 927 applicants.

Additionally, it was decided to gift furniture and other essentials to the first five homes completed under the project.

