Metro bus service to remain closed on Nov 24 ahead of PTI protest

In anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, the federal government has decided to shut down the metro bus service in the twin cities on November 24.

According to sources, the service will be completely suspended from the Sadar Station to Pak Secretariat as directed by the district administration.

Despite this, PTI remains firm in its plans to hold the rally on November 24, dismissing the government's claims as propaganda.

The rally, to be led by Ali Amin Gandapur, is expected to see large participation, with PTI emphasizing a message of freedom for Imran Khan.