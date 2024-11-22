Mohsin Naqvi announces Rs500mn for National Police Academy

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday pledged Rs500 million to enhance the National Police Academy, aiming to transform it into a world-class institution.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the academy in Islamabad, Naqvi underscored the police's role in serving the public with dignity and addressing their concerns.

“I want the National Police Academy to function on par with the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul,” he said, adding that a dedicated task force has been established to achieve this vision. The minister announced that highly qualified and professional officers would be appointed to the academy, with special allowances to ensure excellence in training.

Naqvi also extended his congratulations to the graduating officers, emphasizing the importance of their role in ensuring public safety and upholding the law.

The announcement signals the government's commitment to strengthening law enforcement through improved training and resources.