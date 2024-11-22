Mohsin Naqvi, UK’s Falconer discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister on Thursday met with the British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan Hamish Falconer. British High Commissioner to Islamabad Jane Marriott and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Muhammad Faisal were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-UK bilateral relations were discussed in detail. The meeting focused on collaborative efforts to enhance Pakistan-UK bilateral relations. expressed good wishes to Hamish Falconer. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Britain. The meeting emphasized the need for strong coordination between Pakistan and the UK on broader bilateral and regional issues. He welcomed Falconer’s visit to Pakistan, anticipating warmer bilateral relations. Naqvi also stressed the need for joint actions against baseless social media propaganda and misinformation. He underscored that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and their protection was a top priority of the government.