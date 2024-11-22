Saturday, November 23, 2024
Motorways closed, section 144 imposed ahead of PTI protest rally

Web Desk
5:44 PM | November 22, 2024
National

Authorities have announced the closure of several motorways starting November 22 for maintenance work, coinciding with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest rally in Islamabad on November 24.

The rally aims to demand the release of PTI's founder and workers, along with the reversal of recently approved constitutional amendments.

According to a public notice issued by the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), motorways will remain closed from 8:00 PM on November 22, 2024, until further notice. The affected routes include:

M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar
M-2: Islamabad to Lahore
M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem
M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan
M-14: Hakla to Yarik
M-11: Lahore to Sialkot

The NH&MP has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to minimize inconvenience.

Section 144 Imposed in Punjab

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for three days, from November 23 to 25, ahead of PTI's protest.

CJP calls for a just and equitable criminal justice framework

A notification from the Home Department stated that all protests and rallies are banned during this period due to potential security threats.

The Home Department warned of terrorist risks to gatherings, citing the country's current security situation.

