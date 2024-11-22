Saturday, November 23, 2024
Nation to crush any attempt to harm Pak-KSA ties: PM Shehbaz

Web Monitoring Desk
7:02 PM | November 22, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the Pakistani nation will break those hands who will attempt to create wedge in the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of restoration of the Kachhi Canal at Taunsa on Friday, he said Saudi Arabia has always extended its diplomatic and financial support to Pakistan, but what an irony it is that some elements spit venom about such a great friend for short-term political gains.

The Prime Minister called for forging unity to foil nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan. He said the people of Pakistan will not allow anyone to harm Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

Regarding the restoration of the Kachhi Canal, Shehbaz Sharif said this project will revive the command area of the canal.

Responding to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti's point, he assured that all possible efforts will be made to complete the second phase of the Kachhi Canal.

The Prime Minister also commended the provincial governments of Punjab and Balochistan for their cooperation in completing the restoration work.

