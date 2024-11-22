'New low in Pakistan's politics: Khawaja Asif reacts to Bushra's fresh allegations

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday criticized Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, for making controversial remarks about Saudi Arabia, calling it a new low in Pakistan's political history.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Asif expressed his dismay, saying, “Our politics has never witnessed such a disgraceful phase. Bushra Bibi’s claim of being synonymous with Sharia is a shocking display of arrogance.”

Bushra, in a rare video message, alleged that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa received calls from Saudi officials after Khan’s visit to Madina. Asif questioned the motive behind the remarks, stating, “With 2.8 million Pakistanis employed in Saudi Arabia, why make such statements about a key ally?”

The defence minister accused Bushra of attempting to salvage PTI’s declining political fortunes, describing the situation as a family feud over inheritance. “Bushra Bibi has laid claim to political inheritance, while Imran Khan’s sisters oppose her. This is the ugliest face of politics,” he added.

Asif highlighted the irony of PTI’s criticism of dynastic politics, remarking, “They accused others of dynasties, yet their own heirs are locked in conflict.”

The minister also criticized PTI’s handling of diplomatic and domestic issues, referencing the Toshakhana controversy, where valuable state gifts were allegedly misappropriated. He accused the PTI founder of selling a gift, depositing a minimal amount, and pocketing the rest.

On the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif condemned the provincial government’s lack of action against terrorism, citing recent violence in Kurram District. He also dismissed PTI’s claims of ongoing negotiations with the federal government or establishment, clarifying, “No such talks are taking place.”

Asif concluded by urging former General Qamar Javed Bajwa to personally deny the allegations made by Bushra Bibi to ensure transparency and accountability.