Nov 24 will be historic day for Pakistan: Bhachar

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has described November 24 as a historic day for Pakistan and called on citizens to participate in peaceful protests across the country. He highlighted grievances faced by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and criticised the current government for its policies and actions. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he emphasized that the PTI chairman is the most popular and beloved leader in Pakistan. Despite PTI having a government in one province and being the largest political party in Punjab and at the federal level, their mandate, according to him, was stolen and handed to others. Malik Ahmad Khan accused the authorities of resorting to extreme oppression before and after the February 8 elections, claiming baseless cases were filed against the PTI chairman, his spouse, and other party leaders. He lamented that instead of receiving relief over the past two years, senior leaders like Yasmin Rashid and Umar Cheema have faced fabricated charges. He criticised the imposition of taxes on agriculture, alleging that the 26th Amendment was pushed through by forcing lawmakers to defect and calling it an attack on the judiciary. Bhachar also blamed the govt for inflation, which, he said, has made life unbearable for ordinary citizens. He accused the current rulers of losing public respect both locally and internationally. Discussing Toshakhana case, he noted that while PTI chairman recently secured bail, new cases were registered against him during his detention.

Malik Ahmad Khan urged the people to come out in peaceful protests, stressing that PTI does not want instability in the country but believes the rule of law cannot be ensured without demonstrations. He called on farmers and people from all walks of life to join the movement, warning the government against taking the country toward confrontation. He assured that the planned demonstrations would remain peaceful and focused on upholding citizens’ rights and justice.