LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will be held today (Friday) at 10:30 am at Alhamra Hall 1, Mall Road, Lahore. The event will feature the unveiling of the World Cup trophy along with a cultural show. The personalities, who have played a pivotal role in the promotion of blind cricket in Pakistan, will be honored with ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ during the ceremony. All participating teams in the World Cup will be present at the event.”