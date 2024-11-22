Pak-China academy to advance vocational edu in Gwadar, Jinan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan-Ban Mo Academy, a joint initiative to advance vocational education, was inaugurated with simultaneous ceremonies at Gwadar Port, Pakistan, and Jinan, China.

The launch marked a significant step in the China-Pakistan collaboration, with representatives from the Pakistan-China Vocational and Technical College, the Gwadar Port Authority, and China Overseas Ports Holding (Pakistan), signing a memorandum of cooperation to establish the academy.

Zhang Zhidong, Shandong Business Vocational College, outlined plans to adopt innovative vocational training models under the Vocational Education Going Global 2.0 initiative and position Ban Mo Academy as a global brand for vocational excellence.

Ahmed Manzoor, principal of the vocational college in Gwadar, noted the academy’s role in addressing local skills gaps.

He revealed that over 60 graduates had secured jobs in businesses and government sectors and announced new enrolment for degree programs in e-commerce, software technology, and port management.

Yu Bo, Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding (Pakistan), affirmed his company’s support for the academy and called for closer collaboration between educational institutions and businesses to boost regional economic growth and strengthen China-Pakistan ties.

Pasand Khan Buledi, Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority, With 60% of local youth needing vocational training, Buledi pledged full support for the Ban Mo Academy and expressed gratitude for China’s ongoing contributions to Gwadar’s development, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.