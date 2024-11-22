Pakistan regrets UNSC inability to reach consensus on Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday regretted United Nations Security Council’s inability to reach consensus over the resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan reiterates its call for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire; unhindered access to humanitarian assistance; and full support to UNRWA and its mandated humanitarian activities.

“We regret the result of the last night’s vote at the United Nations Security Council and its inability to reach consensus over the resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza,” she added.

She said Pakistan welcomes the latest report of the UN Special Committee to investigate Israeli practices, released last week. The report describes Israel’s warfare practices in Gaza as acts of genocide and documents millions of civilian casualties and grievous conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians.

The spokesperson said Pakistan appreciates the Committee’s condemnation of the ongoing smear campaign and attacks against UNRWA and the United Nations; and support its call on all Member States to uphold their legal obligations to prevent and stop Israeli violations of international law and holding it accountable.

Regarding the threat that Pakistan faces from the terror groups which have sanctuaries and hideouts in Afghanistan, she said Pakistan was concerned about the activities of these terror groups.

“We are also concerned about continued freedom of operation of terror groups that have found hideouts in Afghanistan. The Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan discussed activities of terror groups. You may have seen their press release. The Government of Pakistan is deeply concerned about the support that terror groups receive from hostile powers,” she maintained.

To a question, she said there was, at present, no proposal under consideration for appointment of a Special Envoy on Afghanistan. “Our Additional Foreign Secretary for West Asia and Afghanistan continues to lead Pakistan’s engagement with Afghanistan and discussions with neighbouring countries of Afghanistan,” she mentioned.

She said the Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong and the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov visited Islamabad recently.

“They held meetings with the Foreign Secretary, as well as detailed talks with Additional Foreign Secretary Afghanistan and West Asia Ambassador Ahmad Wasim Warraich. During these meetings, the two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan; the concerns about terrorism that Pakistan continues to face from hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan; and the importance of cooperation between neighboring countries of Afghanistan for peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan,” she elaborated.

Baloch contended Pakistan believed that terrorism was a threat not just for Afghanistan but also for neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, including Pakistan, as well as to the wider world.

“It is critical that the Afghan authorities take action against terror groups that have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. We have, on several occasions, shared concrete evidence with the Afghan authorities, with regards to these terror groups and their operations in Afghanistan and their continued threat to the security of Pakistan,” she said.

The spokesperson added: “The concerns of the international community have been outlined in the United Nations reports and in the meetings of the neighbouring countries and the regional countries on the Afghanistan situation. We hope that the Afghan authorities will consider terrorism to be a serious threat, not just to the region, but also to their own security, and fulfill their obligations under various international agreements, including the Doha Agreement.”

To another question, Baloch said Pakistan was committed to regional connectivity with Central Asia, including in the domain of energy and railway connectivity.

On India, she urged Indian authorities to ensure the freedom of religion for all its nationals, including Muslims, stop Islamophobic attacks and administrative restrictions against Muslims in India. She said Pakistan will continue to support the rights of the Kashmiris.

She said Pakistan already has a joint working group with China on security, which was established a while back. “Pakistan and China continue to discuss all aspects of security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan and these conversations have continued, including in recent days,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan was aware of some cases of Pakistani nationals who are facing such situations in countries in East Asia and “our relevant Embassies are in contact with the host governments, as well as with regional countries who are facing similar challenges with regards to human trafficking, bonded labor and forced labour. This is a human tragedy and the Government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring that all its nationals are freed and brought back to Pakistan.”

With regards to the visas of Pakistanis for the United Arab Emirates, she said: “We made our statement last week, that the granting visa to any individual is the sovereign right and decision of the country concerned. We do not subscribe to the impression that there is a ban on visas for Pakistani nationals. Pakistani nationals continue to travel to the UAE. Any issues that arise with respect to the issuance of visas and stay of Pakistani nationals in the UAE are important agenda items, and we continue to discuss these issues with the government of the United Arab Emirates.”