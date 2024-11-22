The Cuban Revolution, spearheaded by Fidel Castro alongside Che Guevara and other revolutionaries, unfolded in 1959, altering the nation’s trajectory. Castro’s vision of overthrowing Fulgencio Batista’s regime succeeded, prompting social, economic, and political transformations in Cuba. The revolution aimed to eradicate corruption, inequality, and foreign influence, establishing a socialist state. Land reforms, nationalisation of industries, and healthcare and education advancements characterised Castro’s regime. Despite criticisms regarding human rights violations and a strained relationship with the US, the revolution symbolised a struggle for independence and socio-economic change, influencing Latin American politics and global perceptions of revolutionary movements.