PM for ensuring third party validation in all govt procurements

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed to purge the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority of all kind of influence after introducing reforms to the PPRA.

He also gave clear instructions to ensure third-party validation, including quality assurance, in all government procurements.

Chairing a review meeting of the Public Procurement and Good Governance in Islamabad on Thursday, he said bringing transparency to the procurement process in the government departments will further enhance foreign investors’ confidence. The prime minister said ensuring transparency in procurement and service acquisition in all government institutions is the top priority of the government.

Shahbaz Sharif further directed the establishment of a committee separate from the procurement agency to address complaints related to the procurement process.

He said competent and professional people having required experience should be appointed on merit in PPRA.

The Prime Minister instructed all the government departments to use e-procurement.

He said special procurement cells should be established for procurement and acquisition of services in the government departments. He said transparency in government affairs is inevitable for country’s development.

The Prime Minister was briefed that review of the PPRA Ordinance as well as relevant rules and procedures has been completed and soon these amendments will be presented to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

It was said these amendments are aimed at ensuring transparency in the procurement process and align them with contemporary requirements.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced a five million rupees cash award in recognition of a senior FBR officer’s services for preventing a tax fraud attempt.

He was talking to FBR officers, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister appreciated performance of the FBR officers for detecting sales tax fraud in the country.

He was briefed that particulars of an 80-year-old woman were used for sales tax fraud. It was told that FBR officer Aijaz Hassan identified this tax fraud attempt in March this year. Initially, 370 million rupees were transferred in this attempt and the process for its recovery is underway. It was said the main suspect involved in this tax fraud attempt has been arrested.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the positive outcomes of FBR reforms and the campaign against tax fraud, which is evident from the timely action by FBR Officer Aijaz Hussain against an attempt of a trillion-rupee sales tax fraud. Besides announcing the cash reward, he also presented a shield to Aijaz Hussain for his dedication towards the duty.

The Prime Minister said after detailed investigations, those responsible for tax fraud should be brought to justice. He instructed the FBR to engage the best legal team to get punished those involved in tax fraud and their accomplices.

The Prime Minister said complete digitization and reforms in the FBR will help prevent such kind of tax fraud in future.

He said the government is taking priority measures to increase tax base to for economic development of the country.