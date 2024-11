Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the restoration of Kachhi Canal's sections affected by the floods in 2022.

During his visit to the Taunsa Barrage today, he also reviewed the rehabilitation work.

It is particular to mention that the Kachhi Canal irrigates over seven hundred thousand acres of land in Balochistan with water from the Indus River.

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan were also present on the occasion.