Saturday, November 23, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate rehabilitated Kachhi Canal sections today

Web Desk
12:29 PM | November 22, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Taunsa Barrage today, where he will inaugurate the rehabilitated sections of the Kachhi Canal, which were severely affected by the 2022 floods. The canal plays a crucial role in irrigating large areas of Balochistan province by supplying water from the Indus River.

The rehabilitation project aims to restore and improve the canal's capacity to provide much-needed irrigation to the region, which has faced challenges due to flooding and climate-related events. Prime Minister Sharif’s visit highlights the government’s commitment to improving water infrastructure and supporting the agricultural sector in flood-affected areas.

Web Desk

