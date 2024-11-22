PPP Foundation Day to be celebrated on 30th

LAHORE - Lahore in the provincial capital, the foundation day of PPP will be celebrated on November 30 at Sali park, Pani wala talab, Rang Mahal near Shahi Qila. The decision was made in a meeting presided over by Naveed Chaudhry of the PPPLahore division Mobilization Committee. PPP Central Punjab general secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza approved the decision. The meeting was attended by Faisal Mir, Mian Ayub, Atif Rafiq Chaudhry, Arif Khan, Ch Riaz,Umar Misbah, Anjam. Butt, Zahid Zulfiqar, Amjad Jutt, Basharat Siddiqui, Dr. Rafiq.The participants suggests the names of Governor House, Expo Center Johar Town, Nasir. Bagh, Liberty Chowk, Bilawal Park, Riwindv Road, Bab Pakistan ,Mochi Gate, Hamdard Chowk, Paniwala talab for Yom e tasees programme,In the meeting 14 Liaison Committees consisting of National Assembly constituencies in Lahore were constituted.In dist One, Liaison Committee NA117 Coordinator: Syed Asif Hashmi, Members: Rana Iftikhar, Faraz Hashmi، Liaison Committee NA118 Coordinator: Shahid Abbas, Members: Aamir Naseer Butt, Khawaja Abdul Rehman, Liaison Committee NA 119 Coordinator: Haji Aziz ur Rahman Chan,Members: Mirza Idris, Waqas Ahmed, Lahore District 2 Coordinating Committee Coordinator of NA121: Iftikhar Shahid Members: Ahmed Hasis Shahid, Liaison Committee NA 128,Coordinator: Adeel Ghulam Mohiuddin, Members: Muhammad Akram Rana, Liaison Committee NA 129

Coordinator: Aurangzeb Shafi Barki, Members: Imran Dawood, Asif Mahmood Nagra,Coordination Committee NA 130,Coordinator: Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Members: Shahid Abbas Kazmi,Muhammad Amir Hamza, Lahore District 3,Liaison CommitteeN A120 Coordinator: Munir Ahmed Dagra, Members: Sufyan Khalid Gharki,Liaison Committee NA 122 Coordinator: Chaudhry Atif Rafiq, Members:Chaudhry Adnan Gursi, Ramzan,Liaison Committee NA 123 Coordinator: Muhammad Zia Haq, Members: Ghulam Mustafa, Coordination Committee NA 127 Coordinator: Mian Umar Misbah, Members: MianMisbahur Rahman, Faisal Mir, Manzar Abbas Khokhar, Lahore District 4 Coordination Committee NA 124,Coordinator: Faheem Thakur, Members: Syed Umar Sharif Nkhari,Muhammad Fayaz Bhatti,Coordinating Committee NA 125,Coordinator: Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Members: Rana Jameel Munj, Dilshad, Coordination Committee NA 126 Coordinator: Amjad Ali Jat, Members: Syed Hasan Raza Tariq Zaidi, Saeed!.

General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza said that these coordination committees will keep in touch with district and zonal organizations,they will start camping from November 26 to 30 in the said national and provincial constituencies, one in the National Assembly and one camp in each constituency .These co ordination committees Will be responsible for mobilization and media campaign and they will Send report of all people to Lahore Mobilization Committee.