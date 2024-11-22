Friday, November 22, 2024
Proposal to counter increasing cases of harassment

November 22, 2024
Harassment cases in universities are an emerging challenge for the government and law enforcement agencies. Recent incidents, such as those at Punjab University and the alleged rape of a college student in Punjab, highlight the severity of the issue. Educational institutions are expected to groom and nurture the youth, but this expectation is increasingly under threat. Parents now hesitate to send their children for higher education, fearing for their safety, especially in hostels.

The existing university systems require urgent reform. The pressure created by examination systems is a significant factor, compounded by alarming cases of harassment by teaching and non-teaching staff. The so-called suicide of Nimrita, a medical student, and other similar incidents reflect a distressing pattern that demands thorough investigation. Many such tragedies stem from blackmail involving threats of low grades, course failures, or extended academic terms.

The unchecked authority of some educators is a pressing concern. While teaching remains a noble profession, a few exploit their powers for unethical gains, tarnishing the profession’s reputation. As the adage goes, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

To counter this, it is proposed that universities establish independent assessment boards, free from direct or indirect university control—similar to entities like Cambridge International Examinations or local intermediate boards. These boards would ensure transparency in the examination system. While boards are not immune to corruption, they typically do not compromise the dignity and freedom of female students. Systematic changes to reduce corruption could significantly mitigate harassment cases. This is an urgent issue requiring immediate attention.

ARSALAN ALI SOLANGI,

Sindh.

