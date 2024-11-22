PSX reaches historic level of 97,328.40 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the PSX turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,781.94 points, a positive change of 1.87 percent, closing all time high at 97,328.40 points as compared to 95,546.46 points on the last trading day. A total of 969,907,357 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,138,411,946 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.167 billion against Rs37.481 billion on the last trading day. As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 249 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Limited with 95,563,962 shares at Rs1.38 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 51,499,190 shares at Rs5.81 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 48,260,119 shares at Rs8.40 per share. Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs80.17 per share price, closing at Rs882.84, whereas the runner-up was Haleon Pakistan Limited with Rs80.13 rise in its per share price to Rs882.45. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs137.27 per share closing at Rs Nestle Pakistan followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs74.86 decline to close at Rs6,616.31.