Public voices heard in KP transparency drive

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy & Power Department conducted an online E-Khuli Kachehri under Secretary Power Nisar Ahmed’s chairmanship to enhance transparency and address public concerns. Participants actively shared their issues, and immediate solutions were directed by department authorities.

Senior officials, including Special Secretary Irfan Wazir, Additional Secretaries Shah Fahad and Abdul Haseeb, and heads of PEDO, KPOGCL, Electric Inspectorate, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company, also attended.

During the session, concerns of 38 PEDO contract employees from Shishi powerhouse, who have served for 18–20 years without permanent status, were highlighted. Secretary Nisar Ahmed assured participants that the matter would be discussed in the PEDO policy board meeting.

Complaints about employment and data verification from KPOGCL employees were addressed, with directives for the CEO to develop a resolution plan. A Swabi resident proposed a local Electric Inspectorate office to resolve overbilling issues.

Secretary Nisar Ahmed lauded the provincial government’s initiatives like e-Khuli Kachehri, task management systems, and citizen-focused programs, urging officers to adopt these measures earnestly.