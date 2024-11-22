Punjab govt imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI's protest

The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across the province in anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24 in Islamabad.

According to a notification from the Punjab Home Department, the ban on public gatherings and rallies will remain in effect from Saturday, November 23, to Monday, November 25. The move aims to maintain law and order and counter potential security threats. Violators of the order, which prohibits gatherings of five or more people, may face legal consequences.

The incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan, has called for nationwide protests on November 24. Meanwhile, the party has presented conditions for negotiations, offering to withdraw the protest call in exchange for relief for its leadership.

PTI’s demands include the immediate release of Imran Khan, the quashing of what it terms 'fabricated' cases against him, and his transfer to Peshawar Jail if legal delays occur. The party has also called for the release of other detained leaders.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that discussions will only proceed after Imran Khan’s release.

Mobile and internet services are expected to be disrupted in parts of Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad and Punjab, during the PTI protest. Sources from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) indicated that mobile internet services may be suspended starting November 22, with firewalls activated to slow internet speeds and limit access to social media platforms.

The suspension could extend to certain districts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, with authorities prepared to block services in specific areas based on the evolving situation.