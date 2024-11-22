Punjab govt utilising resources for rehabilitation of disabled, needy: Sheikh Aftab

ATTOCK - : MNA and Member Supreme Judicial Counsel Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that Punjab government is utilising maximum available resources for the rehabilitation of disabled and needy people and for this purpose Himmat Card Program and Punjab Dhee Rani Program have been launched. He said this during a ceremony where Himmat Cards and cash were distributed. He said that the holders of Himmat Card will be provided financial help on quarterly basis which will certainly minimise their financial worries. Sheikh Aftab said that Dhee Rani Program is another praise worthy step of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz under which government will bear all wedding expenses of poor girls. He said PML-N believes in the development of the country and prosperity of the people for which practical steps are being taken. Meanwhile, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza has imposed section 144 in the district which will remain enforced from 21st Novemner to 5th December.

On the other hand, police have arrested 25 anti-social elements including four drug peddlers. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 2.6 kg hashish, 150 litres liquor and 120 gram heroin from their possession. In another attempt, Fatehjang police arrested six gamblers recovering bet money from their possession. The same police arrested 14 accused for violating Sound System act. Similarly, Attock City police arrested Saquib r/o Dar us Salam Colony Attock for alleged involvement in street crimes.