Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RTI empowers journalists for climate reporting

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Right to Information (RTI) law empowers journalists to access authentic data for investigative reporting on climate-related issues, enabling effective reporting that serves the public interest and promotes transparency in the utilization of public funds.

Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), highlighted this while addressing a session on RTI for journalists. The session was part of a workshop titled Intersection of Climate Policy & Journalism: Empowering Journalists for Informed Reporting, organized by Transparency International-Pakistan (TI-P) in collaboration with KPIC, at a local hotel in Peshawar.

The workshop was attended by over 30 journalists and experts from 17 vulnerable districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Kashif Ali Shaikh, Executive Director of TI-Pakistan, and Dr. Shakeel Khan, Lecturer at the University of Peshawar. The event focused on enhancing journalists’ capacity for investigative journalism through effective use of RTI.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad ATC

Farah Hamid emphasized the critical role of RTI as a tool for journalists to detect irregularities in public fund utilization by government institutions, particularly in the context of climate finance transparency. She stressed that RTI equips journalists with the ability to obtain vital data, enabling in-depth investigation and impactful reporting on climate-related challenges.

Participants gained valuable insights and practical tools to foster greater participation and accountability in climate action through informed journalism.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024