Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.04. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279.00, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.07 to close at Rs292.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.79, whereas a decrease of Rs1.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.40 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.91.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.67 and Rs74.04, respectively.