Security forces kill three Khwarij terrorists in Bannu operation

Security forces killed three Khwarij terrorists and injured two others in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Bannu district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday, targeted the reported location of Khwarij militants. During the engagement, three terrorists were killed, and two others sustained injuries. The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the militants, who had been actively involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and target killings of innocent civilians.

ISPR further stated that a sanitization operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining Khwarij militants in the area, with security forces determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

This operation comes just days after a suicide attack on a security check post in Bannu on November 20, which resulted in the martyrdom of twelve security personnel. The attack, carried out by Khwarij militants, involved a vehicle laden with explosives being rammed into the perimeter wall of the post after an attempted assault was thwarted.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism, with the sacrifices of the brave personnel strengthening the resolve to defeat the terrorist threat.