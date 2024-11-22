Shaheens seal 1-0 series win after draw in final match against Sri Lanka A

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens clinched a 1-0 over Sri Lanka A, with the second four-day match ending in a draw at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Sonal Dinusha and Pavan Rathnayake starred with centuries, guiding Sri Lanka A to a challenging 284-run target after declaring their second innings at 260-4. Dinusha remained unbeaten on 116, while Rathnayake also finished not out on 100. Their partnership of 214 runs for the fifth wicket ensured a steady recovery for Sri Lanka A, who had been struggling at 46-4. Pakistan Shaheens, in pursuit of the target, ended the match at 156-3 in 45 overs. Mohammad Suleman top-scored with 66 not out, while Haider Ali contributed 43 not out in a solid 89-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket. The match was drawn, with Pakistan Shaheens winning the series 1-0 after their 287 all-out in the first innings. The two teams will now face off in a three-match 50-over series starting on 25 November.

Scores in Brief

SRI LANKA A 310 all-out, 79 overs (Dinusha 85*, Rathnayake 35, Sahan 63; Khurram Shahzad 6-30) & 260-4d, 76 overs (Dinusha 116*, Rathnayake 100*; Ahmed Bashir 2-65) draw with PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 287 all-out, 98 overs (Faseeh 59, Suleman 40, Sahan 5-74) & 156-3, 45 overs (Suleman 66*, Haider Ali 43*).