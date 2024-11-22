Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sikh pilgrims visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Sikh pilgrims visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority
APP
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  A delegation of Sikh pilgrims on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) offices.

The delegation included Sikh pilgrims from the USA, Canada and the UK. Operations Commander Muhammad Shafiq welcomed the delegation and took them on a tour of various departments of the project.

The pilgrims commended the outstanding security measures at Sikh religious sites. They expressed their thoughts, “The Sikh community has immense love for Pakistanis. The hospitality of Lahoris has truly touched our hearts. We are deeply grateful for the respect and honor we have received in Pakistan.”

They added, “The respect and affection we have experienced here in Pakistan will remain in our hearts. We thank the Punjab government for the excellent maintenance of our Gurdwaras.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024