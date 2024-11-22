Smog Trade-off

The Lahore High Court’s suggestion to close markets by 8 PM throughout the year in order to combat the city’s worsening pollution highlights a difficult but necessary trade-off. While this move may help to curb the worsening air quality, it also risks harming economic activity, particularly in a country already grappling with mounting economic challenges. The extended hours of business have long been an essential part of the country’s trade and commerce, and reducing them is no small matter.

However, the reality is that, unless there is a significant shift in how we approach our environmental crises, such measures may become increasingly unavoidable. The growing levels of pollution, particularly in urban centres like Lahore, are a direct result of the unchecked emissions from vehicles and factories. Until electric vehicle adoption accelerates and more stringent controls are enforced on pollution-heavy industries, drastic steps will need to be considered.

This is not just a matter of reducing market hours, but of an entire strategy shift. The government must ramp up efforts to phase out older, pollution-belching vehicles from the roads, and actively incentivise the transition to electric vehicles. Factory emissions also need to be curbed through better regulation, with heavier penalties for those that fail to comply. Additionally, the government should invest in more efficient public transport networks to further reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, and implement cleaner energy solutions for industries.

Ultimately, while the suggestion for market closures may seem an inconvenience, it should serve as a wake-up call. If these measures are not taken now, the long-term damage caused by unchecked air pollution will be far worse for the economy and the people of Pakistan.