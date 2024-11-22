Sonia Majeed’s remarkable first performance for labour community

DUBAI, UAE - Sonia Majeed, celebrated as the magical voice of the UAE, made history with her first-ever performance dedicated to the labour community during UAE’s 53rd National Day, Eid Al Etihad. This grand event, organised by the National Bank of Pakistan and Instant Cash UAE, took place at Al Nabooda Village Camp, Al Warqaa, Dubai, and served as a heartfelt tribute to the hardworking blue-collar workers who contribute significantly to the nation’s growth and prosperity. The program highlighted the importance of secure and legal remittance channels, promoting the slogan “Hundi Ko Lagao Kundi” and featured a powerful docudrama by the National Bank of Pakistan titled “Hawala Ko Lagao Taala”. This impactful initiative aimed to educate the community about the benefits of using legitimate money transfer methods. The evening brought together esteemed guests, including Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor from the Consulate General of Pakistan, officials from Dubai Traffic Police, and representatives from Instant Cash. Hosted by the dynamic Mr. Fahad Shahid, the event offered captivating entertainment, including Sonia Majeed’s soulful performance of patriotic and melodious songs, an enchanting Tanura dance, a lucky draw with exciting prizes, and a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony to honor UAE’s 53rd National Day. Reflecting on the evening, Sonia Majeed expressed her gratitude for the warmth and support of the labour community, saying, “It was a privilege to perform for the unsung heroes who tirelessly contribute to the progress of this great nation. I am honoured to have been part of this meaningful celebration.”

The event was made memorable by the dedication of Mr. Rashid ul Islam and Mr. Asad Malik from the National Bank of Pakistan, whose efforts ensured a seamless and impactful celebration. This successful celebration not only honoured UAE’s unity and progress but also reinforced the essential contributions of its labour force, spreading a message of appreciation and solidarity.