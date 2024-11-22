Special diagnostic center inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR - Under the auspices of the health department Punjab, a special diagnostic center has been inaugurated in Jamaal Channar to facilitate patients. Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Mian Najeeb-Ud-Din Awaisi inaugurated the center. In charge Basic Health Unit Dr Toba Hashmi said the center had been opened at the BHU, adding that the center was equipped with modern equipments. She said people could visit the center for tests of diabetes, blood pressure, hepatitis B, C and other diseases. “A special team has been deputed at the center,” she added.