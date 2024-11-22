Special teams formed for crack down on fake medicines

MULTAN - In a decisive move to curb the sale of counterfeit and unregulated medicines, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu has formed a dedicated task force comprising drug inspectors to conduct thorough inspections and audits across the district to safeguard public health. During a meeting of the District Drug Control Authority, chaired by the deputy commissioner, stringent measures were decided against pharmaceutical companies and medical stores involved in the sale of expired or uncertified medicines. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, CEO Health Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other district officials, underscored the administration’s zero-tolerance policy against violators. It was disclosed in the meeting that ten medical stores have already been referred to the drug court for legal proceedings.

Model agriculture mall being built in Multan

A model agriculture mall is being built in Multan under a project initiated on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure availability of all quality agriculture products under one roof for convenience of farming community.

Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Hussain Magsi on Thursday paid a visit to the site of under-construction project and inspected the ongoing work. Sarfraz Magsi ordered officials to ensure completion of agriculture mall construction within the specified period and made it clear there would be no compromise on quality of work and material. He said, the mall would make all quality products like seed, spray, fertilisers, and modern machinery available to farmers. The initiative was meant to enhance quality and production volume of crops, Magsi added.

650 litres of adulterated milk discarded in Multan

The food safety teams checked several food production units, marriage halls, pickle production units at 17 Kasi, New Shadab Colony, MDA Chowk, Bahawalpur Bypass, Royal Orchard Colony, 3-km Surajkund Road and Basti Aliwala.

Similarly, 31 milk-carrying vehicles were inspected during the temporary picket at NLC Bypass. Also, 650 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed when the samples of 5 milk-carrying vehicles failed.

A pickle production unit in Basti Aliwala was fined Rs 35,000 for finding foul-smelling pickles. Four food production units were fined for improper storage of food, food preparation in polluted environment, infestation of insects. Apart from this, ‘papad’ factory was fined Rs one lakh for oil drums, incomplete labeling on ‘papads’, not using clean water. A milk shop was fined Rs 50,000 for lack of cleanliness near the chillers, abundance of insects and dirt in the storage area. Bad food was destroyed during operation. On this occasion, DG Food Authority Asim Javed said that the preparation and delivery of unhealthy food will be thwarted. He said that providing healthy food to citizens was the top priority of the food authority.