Sumair Ahmad appointed ICC Champions Trophy Tournament Director

LAHORE - Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, has been appointed as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan. PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi said: “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.” Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed: “I am honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility and I am committed to working closely with my team as well as the ICC, leaving no stone unturned to make this event a success.”