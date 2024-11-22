Teacher arrested for beating student

Muzaffargarh - A 10-year-old student was beaten up by his teacher at a private school in Bet Mir Hazar, Jatoi Tehsil. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider directed the local police to investigate the matter, leading to the arrest of the teacher.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the child, identified as Khurram, was beaten up by teacher, Irfan, for not answering a question correctly. The victim’s father, Zulfiqar, reported the matter to Bet Mir Hazar Police Station, which registered a case under Section 355 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and arrested the accused teacher.

Govt team restoring water course on court orders attacked

A team of revenue, irrigation and police officials came under firing and arson attack by a group when they were in the middle of restoring a water course with the help of excavator in Jatoi tehsil of district Muzaffargarh, officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, in compliance with the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, a team comprising SDO Canals Jatoi Abdul Ahad, Zila Daar Muhammad Ismail, Patwari Muhammad Hanif and police officials reached at Moga No. 2 of Rajbah Soni distributory in tahsil Jatoi and started the process of restoring the water course. However, rivals of the petitioner, armed with weapons, reached there and sprinkled petrol on the excavator and the driver. They also fired at the other officials with their firearm weapons. The team stopped work there and SDO Irrigation Abdul Ahad reported the matter to the police for registration of a case.

Jatoi police registered an FIR [first information report] against 10 accused including Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Hussain, Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Safiullah under sections 324, 351, 186, 440, 148, 149 PPC and started investigation.

Govt takes proactive measures to combat smog in Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh, Qurat-Ul-Ain Memon, participated in a smog awareness camp organized by the civil society Network and Ghazali Education Foundation at Kachhari Chowk on Thursday.

According to DC office, an awareness walk was conducted, with civil society officials and citizens participating in large numbers. The event featured distribution of awareness pamphlets and masks to educate attendees on preventive measures against smog. Memon emphasized the importance of adopting preventive measures, stressing that masks must be used to prevent urban smog. He also highlighted government initiatives aimed at eliminating smog, including actions against smog-emitting furnaces and vehicles.