Two modern waiting areas inaugurated at LGH

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Two state-of-the-art waiting areas were inaugurated at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday, with financial support from philanthropists. The inaugural ceremony was led by Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameeruddin Medical College. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said the waiting areas would protect attendants of patients from adverse effects of extreme weather, including scorching heat and smog. The installation of mist fans in the areas is expected to provide cooling during summer months. Medical Superintendent of LGH, Dr. Faryad Hussain, briefed Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar on the features of the waiting areas. He highlighted that the new facilities could accommodate around 200 attendants around the clock, enabling them to care for their patients more effectively. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar lauded the philanthropists for their generosity, describing their contributions as a reflection of high moral values and service to humanity.

Our Staff Reporter

