Two workers die in Mohmand marble mine landslide

Peshawar - Two workers lost their lives in a landslide at Shah Khalid Marble Mine in Tehsil Pandiali Dawizai, Mohmand, on Thursday afternoon, police sources reported.

The deceased, Bhader Khan and Muhammad Zaman, residents of Buner, were buried under debris during the incident. Local police transported the bodies to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Ekkaghund, where postmortem procedures were conducted before handing over the remains to their families.

This tragedy highlights ongoing safety concerns in the marble mines of Mohmand district. Despite previous incidents claiming dozens of lives, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department and local administration have yet to take effective measures to ensure workers’ safety. Residents have called on the provincial government and relevant authorities to protect laborers and prevent further loss of life by implementing strict safety protocols.