Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UAE deputy PM arrives in Pakistan on private visit

UAE deputy PM arrives in Pakistan on private visit
IHSAN UL HAQ
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

Rahim Yar Khan  -  The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday on a private visit.

Upon his arrival at Sheikh Zayed International Airport via a special aircraft, he was escorted under strict security measures to Sheikh Zayed Palace in Cholistan, where he is expected to stay for a few days. According to sources, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed’s visit to Cholistan is part of the preparations for an upcoming private visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Emir of the UAE, to Cholistan, Rahim Yar Khan. It is worth noting that prominent members of the UAE royal family visit Cholistan, Rahim Yar Khan, annually during December and January for private trips, during which they engage in falconry and the hunting of Houbara bustards.

Additionally, the UAE government has initiated a significant project in Cholistan aimed at the breeding and conservation of Houbara bustards, which includes large-scale efforts to increase their population.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad ATC

Tags:

IHSAN UL HAQ

IHSAN UL HAQ

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024