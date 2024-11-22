UAE deputy PM arrives in Pakistan on private visit

Rahim Yar Khan - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday on a private visit.

Upon his arrival at Sheikh Zayed International Airport via a special aircraft, he was escorted under strict security measures to Sheikh Zayed Palace in Cholistan, where he is expected to stay for a few days. According to sources, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed’s visit to Cholistan is part of the preparations for an upcoming private visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Emir of the UAE, to Cholistan, Rahim Yar Khan. It is worth noting that prominent members of the UAE royal family visit Cholistan, Rahim Yar Khan, annually during December and January for private trips, during which they engage in falconry and the hunting of Houbara bustards.

Additionally, the UAE government has initiated a significant project in Cholistan aimed at the breeding and conservation of Houbara bustards, which includes large-scale efforts to increase their population.