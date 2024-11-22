Ubaid Shah’s 11-wicket haul leads Lahore Region Whites to dominant win over Larkana

LAHORE - Ubaid Shah’s exceptional 11-wicket haul powered Lahore Region Whites to a commanding 8-wicket victory over Larkana Region in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Cricket Tournament at Marghzar Ground, Islamabad. Imran Dogar’s unbeaten knock of 78 runs in the second innings was pivotal to Lahore’s success, as they comfortably chased down the target. This victory propels Lahore Region Whites to the top position in Group A. In the first innings, Larkana Region were dismissed for 202, while Lahore Whites posted 338, securing a crucial 136-run first-innings lead. In their second innings, Larkana were bowled out for 258, leaving Lahore Whites with a target of just 123 runs. The chase was completed efficiently, with Lahore losing only two wickets in the process. Ubaid Shah, Lahore Whites’ right-arm fast bowler, was the standout performer of the match, claiming 11 wickets and earning the player of the match award. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated the team and management on their decisive victory, announcing a cash prize for the standout performers. He encouraged the players to maintain their exceptional form, stressing that such performances would pave the way for success at both national and international levels. Meanwhile, FATA stunned Lahore Blues on Day 3 of the fifth round at Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi, chasing down a 178-run target in 46.2 overs for a six-wicket win. Lahore Blues were bowled out for 120, leaving FATA to complete the chase with Mohammad Usman’s unbeaten half-century and a crucial 78-run partnership with Azaz Khan. Mohammad Abbas’ 10-wicket match haul was in vain. In other matches, Multan thrashed Azad Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 112 runs, with Mohammad Ismail claiming 5-62. Quetta also dominated DM Jamali by an innings and 125 runs, despite Danish Aziz’s 7-114. Abbottabad extended their second-innings lead to 340, with key contributions from Mohammad Arif (96) and Khayam Khan (63).

At National Ground, Faisalabad were closing in on victory, reducing Islamabad to 136-7. Musa Khan’s five-wicket haul triggered Islamabad’s collapse. Bahawalpur set Karachi Whites a 301-run target, while Peshawar set Rawalpindi 241 runs to win. Karachi Blues’ Saifullah Bangash scored a brilliant 103*, leading his team to a 95-run lead against Sialkot after a deficit of 126 runs.