UN Crossroads

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has taken a commendable stance on the issue of expanding the permanent membership of the UN Security Council, rejecting proposals that would only deepen existing inequalities within the global body. This position reflects a commitment to fairness and inclusivity in international governance—a principle that is often sidelined in the race for influence among powerful nations.

The latest US veto has laid bare the inefficacy of the current UN structure. If a single nation can block consensus on matters of global importance, then adding more permanent members with veto powers will only exacerbate the problem. Arguments against further empowering a handful of countries with new permanent seats on the UN Security Council hold merit. If the UN seeks to remain relevant in the long run, perpetuating such hegemonic structures is counterproductive. The world has already witnessed how the veto power has been wielded to stall crucial decisions, often at the cost of peace and justice. Adding more permanent members to the council would only multiply these obstacles, cementing the UN’s inefficacy as an institution capable of addressing global challenges equitably.

As it stands, the Security Council reflects a bygone era where power was concentrated in the hands of a few post-war victors. This model is unsustainable in today’s multipolar world, where the dynamics of power and influence have shifted considerably. Reforms should aim to democratise the UN, giving equitable representation to regions that have long been sidelined.

The call for change is not merely academic; it is a necessity if the UN hopes to uphold its founding principles of maintaining peace, promoting human rights, and ensuring social and economic progress. Anything less risks relegating the UN to irrelevance—a stage where it is seen as a tool of the powerful rather than a beacon of collective human aspiration.