Friday, November 22, 2024
Under-training officers attend orientation session with DC, DPO

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  A delegation of officers undergoing 36th Senior Management Course (SMC) called on Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak for an orientation session, here on Thursday. The two top administration and police officers gave detailed briefing to the under-training officers about ongoing development activities, welfare initiatives, geography, culture and history of Khanewal district.

The DC said that over 1,400 farmers had received Kisan cards under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative, meant for farmers wellbeing. He stated that over 1,300 special persons had also received ‘Himmat cards’ while farmers would soon start receiving tractors and laser land levelers under Green Tractor scheme.

Muhammad Ali Bukhari briefed the delegates about World Bank funding for infrastructure uplift, and parks upgradation. He added that new sewerage system was being laid in the city that would resolve Khanewal’s sewerage related problems for next two decades.

DPO Ismail Kharak informed the delegates that people-friendly culture was being promoted in all 18 police stations in Khanewal and grievances of people were being addressed in accordance with the law.

