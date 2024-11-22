Undersiege Again

The recent gun attack in Kurram district, which left at least 33 dead and 30 injured, is yet another tragic reminder of the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan. This is not an isolated incident, but part of a distressing pattern of violence that has become all too familiar. Such attacks are not just a slap in the face to the country’s security apparatus but a direct challenge to the state’s ability to maintain order. It is a grim reflection of the fragile state of affairs, where the life of an ordinary citizen seems to hold little value.

At this moment, terrorism is the single biggest threat to the country. It is not PTI, not the 24th November protest, not the smog hanging over cities, nor the divisive digital wars that fill our timelines with misinformation. It is not even the growing pressure from international bodies like the IMF or taxes that squeeze the nation dry. No, terrorism is the clear and present danger, and we cannot afford to ignore it. From the insurgencies in the tribal areas to the repeated terror attacks in major cities, Pakistan finds itself under siege. Yet, the political and institutional focus remains scattered, with too many priorities being fought over while the nation’s security slips further from control.

Every state institution must refocus immediately. The time for political point-scoring or protests is over. The need of the hour is a collective and unwavering commitment to combat terrorism head-on, with all resources dedicated to uprooting the scourge that threatens to undo all the sacrifices this nation has made in the past. If left unchecked, this growing menace will not just destabilise the country but undo decades of hard-won progress. Stability is already fragile—now is the time for action, before it is too late.