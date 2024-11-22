Walk, seminar held to mark World Fisheries Day in Kashmore

Kandkot - The World Fisheries Day (WFD) was celebrated with great avidity and fervour in Kashmore and it’s suburban areas.

The World Fisheries day is celebrated on 21st November annually by fishing communities aiming to draw attention to the issues related to fisheries throughout globe. In this connection various programs and rallies were held in the different parts of the district however main rally was took out from Jholey Lal petrol pump to Ghantaghar roundabout under the auspices of Sindh Fisherfolk fourm (Sindh Mallah Forum) Fisherfolk communities led by Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, Ghulam Rasool Mirani, Nazir Ahmed, Raza Mohammad, Mor Mirani, Zuryait bijrani, Bashir Ahmed, Qudrutallah and others. On occasion, they were holding banners and placards Talking to newsmen the leaders of the Mallah Forum told the World Fisheries day observed annually 21st November throughout globe by organizing workshops, events and rallies to highlight the importance of the marine based labour sector.They told the fishermen were the nature custodian of the water resources since they had been contributing a lot of the country. The fisher - folk are amongst the poorest and most vulnerable community of the country. Since they face many challenges, such as health, education and pure water.

It is very disappointing to know that vital fishing industry is neglected by government, since fishermen are putting their lives in danger and it is haunting fishes and supply to market. They demanded from government should be given modern apparatus and also training to go to deep water and to fish abundant and play their role in development of economy of country and maximum exporting in internationally. They also expressed on demand of establishing the storage centres to each district to that fish could be preserved in properly so that it may not be spoilted.