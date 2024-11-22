Zimbabwe govt partners with T Ten Global

The Government of Zimbabwe has announced a strategic partnership with Sports aimed at enhancing the country's global visibility and attracting foreign investment. This collaboration is aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of positioning Zimbabwe as an attractive destination for business and investment, reinforcing the nation's "Open for Business" initiative.

T Ten Global’s cricket leagues, which reach over 500 million viewers across television and OTT platforms, along with a social media following of 2.5 billion people in more than 100 countries, offer Zimbabwe a unique platform to promote its investment opportunities. The partnership will officially launch at the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 in the UAE, marking Zimbabwe’s entry onto the international stage as a key business hub.

President Mnangagwa expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Zimbabwe is open for business, and this partnership with Sports underscores our commitment to global engagement. Through T Ten's extensive reach, we aim to showcase Zimbabwe as a thriving center for innovation and investment, marking a significant step forward in strengthening our nation's global reputation and economic future."

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has made impressive strides in economic growth. In 2023, the country's GDP reached $26.54 billion, reflecting a 4.5% year-on-year growth. Investments have been flowing into various sectors, including beverage production, mining, real estate, renewable energy, and agriculture. Varun Beverages, for example, has invested over $40 million in the country, contributing to employment and bolstering the manufacturing industry.

Zimbabwe's abundant natural resources, including lithium, platinum, gold, and diamonds, have drawn international attention, with companies such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Prospect Resources investing in the country's role in the green energy revolution. Additionally, UAE-based Mulk International is investing $500 million in the Zim Cyber City in Harare, a state-of-the-art mixed-use development set to transform Zimbabwe's real estate landscape.

The country is also making strides in sustainable energy, with international collaborations harnessing Zimbabwe's solar and hydropower potential. In agriculture, partnerships with global agribusinesses are improving yields, ensuring food security, and opening up export opportunities.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Sports, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are honored to partner with Zimbabwe to realize this transformative vision. Through T Ten's five global leagues, we will ensure that Zimbabwe's message reaches key markets, connecting the country with influential investors and creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration."

Zimbabwe is rich in resources that are essential to the renewable energy and technology sectors, such as lithium, platinum, and rare earth minerals. The country's growing industrial base, favorable investment policies, and opportunities in food processing, automotive assembly, and consumer goods manufacturing further attract global investors.

With abundant sunshine and powerful river systems, Zimbabwe is also ideal for large-scale solar and hydropower projects, making it a prime location for renewable energy investment. Urbanization and modernization efforts are creating lucrative opportunities in construction, transportation, and logistics.

Paul Tungwarara, Special Presidential Investment Advisor for the UAE, commented, "This partnership reflects Zimbabwe's forward-thinking strategy for international outreach. By leveraging T Ten's global media presence, we will amplify Zimbabwe’s message as a business-ready country open to global partnerships."

Through this collaboration, Zimbabwe will gain exposure across T Ten’s five cricket leagues (Abu Dhabi T10, US Masters T10, Lanka T10 Super League, African T10, and Sri Lanka T10), engaging audiences in the Middle East, Asia, and North America, while strengthening the country’s presence in South Asia’s vibrant markets and emphasizing its leadership role in Africa.