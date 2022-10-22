Share:

KARACHI - District City Police Karachi arrested seven wanted drug dealers and four motorcycle lifters while conducting various operations here. Over three kilograms of hashish, and two allegedly stolen motorcycles were recovered from the accused, said a police spokesperson on Friday. The alleged drug dealers were arrested from the limits of Kharadar, Kalakot, Napier, Chakiwara and Methadar while motorcycle lifters were from the area police station Kalakot. The accused are identified as Zafar Ali, Kashif, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Abdul Hameed, Mubasher, Saeed-ur-Rehman, Anwar Hayat, Naz and Abdul Wahab. Previous criminal record of arrested accused was also being checked.