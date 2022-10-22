ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved much needed $1.5 billion in financing to help the Government of Pakistan, which would build the country’s foreign exchange reserves and improve the local currency value.
The ADB financing to help the Government of Pakistan provide social protection, promote food security, and support employment for its people amid devastating floods and global supply chain disruptions. The loan, provided under ADB’s Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) Program, will help fund the government’s $2.3 billion countercyclical development expenditure program designed to cushion the impacts of external shocks, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has welcomed the decision. “Asian Development Bank’s Board has approved today BRACE facility of US Dollars 1.5 Billion for Pakistan. Agreement signing,” he said on Twitter. The ADB’s loan approval would also pave way for getting $500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Total disbursement will touch $2 billion within the ongoing month. The inflow would help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which had declined. State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves in last week had decreased by $303 million to $7,596.9 million. This decrease was entirely attributed to external debt repayments, which included repayment of a commercial loan and interest payment on Eurobonds. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.246 billion. Pakistan is also expecting $1-$2 billion from the World Bank.
It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan requires $34 billion in the current fiscal year keeping in view the external debt servicing requirement of $22.9 billion and current account deficit projection in the range of $10 to $12 billion.
“Pakistan’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been impeded by external shocks,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “Increasing business costs and rising living expenses are affecting millions of Pakistanis, especially the poor and vulnerable. ADB’s program will help the government manage the impacts of high prices, increasing food insecurity, slowing business activity, and reducing income for vulnerable groups, many of whom are also reeling from the devastating floods.”
The ADB’s financing will provide the fiscal space needed for the government to implement its countercyclical development expenditure package, which is designed to target the poorest families in Pakistan who are often disproportionately affected in times of crisis.
ADB’s assistance will help to expand the number of families receiving cash transfers from 7.9 million to 9 million, increase the number of children enrolled in primary and secondary schools, and enhance geographic coverage of health services and nutritional supplies for pregnant and lactating mothers and children under 2 years old.
“The program is part of a comprehensive and well-coordinated package of support. It will help the government deal with the impact of the immediate shocks to the economy, while, in parallel, continue the structural reforms that are necessary to improve the country’s medium- to long-term macroeconomic prospects,” said ADB Director for Public Management, Financial Sector, and Trade Tariq Niazi. “We are working closely with the International Monetary Fund and other development partners to ensure that our support through policy dialogue, technical assistance, and program lending is well-coordinated and that, ultimately, we are able to help the government improve Pakistan’s resilience to shocks.”