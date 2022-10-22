Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved much needed $1.5 bil­lion in financing to help the Govern­ment of Pakistan, which would build the country’s foreign exchange re­serves and improve the local curren­cy value.

The ADB financing to help the Gov­ernment of Pakistan provide social protection, promote food securi­ty, and support employment for its people amid devastating floods and global supply chain disruptions. The loan, provided under ADB’s Building Resilience with Active Countercycli­cal Expenditures (BRACE) Program, will help fund the government’s $2.3 billion countercyclical development expenditure program designed to cushion the impacts of external shocks, including the Russian inva­sion of Ukraine.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has welcomed the decision. “Asian De­velopment Bank’s Board has ap­proved today BRACE facility of US Dollars 1.5 Billion for Paki­stan. Agreement signing,” he said on Twitter. The ADB’s loan approv­al would also pave way for getting $500 million from Asian Infrastruc­ture Investment Bank (AIIB). To­tal disbursement will touch $2 bil­lion within the ongoing month. The inflow would help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which had declined. State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves in last week had decreased by $303 million to $7,596.9 million. This decrease was entirely attributed to external debt repayments, which included repay­ment of a commercial loan and in­terest payment on Eurobonds. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.246 billion. Pakistan is also expecting $1-$2 bil­lion from the World Bank.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan requires $34 billion in the current fiscal year keeping in view the external debt servicing require­ment of $22.9 billion and current ac­count deficit projection in the range of $10 to $12 billion.

“Pakistan’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been im­peded by external shocks,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “Increas­ing business costs and rising living expenses are affecting millions of Pakistanis, especially the poor and vulnerable. ADB’s program will help the government manage the impacts of high prices, increasing food in­security, slowing business activity, and reducing income for vulnerable groups, many of whom are also reel­ing from the devastating floods.”

The ADB’s financing will provide the fiscal space needed for the gov­ernment to implement its counter­cyclical development expenditure package, which is designed to target the poorest families in Pakistan who are often disproportionately affect­ed in times of crisis.

ADB’s assistance will help to ex­pand the number of families receiv­ing cash transfers from 7.9 million to 9 million, increase the number of children enrolled in primary and secondary schools, and enhance geographic coverage of health ser­vices and nutritional supplies for pregnant and lactating mothers and children under 2 years old.

“The program is part of a compre­hensive and well-coordinated pack­age of support. It will help the gov­ernment deal with the impact of the immediate shocks to the economy, while, in parallel, continue the struc­tural reforms that are necessary to improve the country’s medium- to long-term macroeconomic pros­pects,” said ADB Director for Public Management, Financial Sector, and Trade Tariq Niazi. “We are working closely with the International Mon­etary Fund and other development partners to ensure that our support through policy dialogue, technical assistance, and program lending is well-coordinated and that, ultimate­ly, we are able to help the govern­ment improve Pakistan’s resilience to shocks.”