MULTAN-Multan festival will be started with colorful traditional sports and cultural activities from tomorrow Oct-22 (Saturday). All the preparations have been completed at Government Servant Housing Colony for Jashan-e- Multan event.

Cleanliness of all the routes leading to the venue of Jashan-e- Multan has been completed. Route from Chungi No. 9, Busan Road, Syedanwala Bypass to Matti Tal Chowk and route from Chowk Kumharnwala to Jashan-e- Multan via MA Jinnah Road have been decorated. Similarly, route from Nishtar Chowk to Sewra Chowk, Awan Chowk to Northern Bypass has also been beautified. Under the directions of CEO Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar, special cleanliness squad and workers from other sectors of the city were active to beautify the city.

Sweeping, scraping and waste lifting work were in progress. Seven water bowsers have been handed over to the workers for sprinkling on the routes during Jashn-e- Multan.