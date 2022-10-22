Share:

ATTOCK -Police have arrested five anti-social elements which include drug peddlers and those involved in sexual assault of women. As per details, police arrested three drug peddlers from different areas of the district including Hamid, Osama and Abdullah and recovered 3.5 kg hashish from their possession. On the other hand, police arrested Yaqub and Umair involved in rape and attempted rape of women. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.